JAKARTA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :The Central Agency of Statistics recorded Indonesia's deflation at 0.05 percent in September 2020, the agency's Head Kecuk Suhariyanto told a video press conference on Thursday.

The deflation was in general due to the decrease in commodity prices in September, and the deflation also occurred in the July-August period 2020, he said.

"With the deflation in September, it means that the deflation has occurred for three consecutive months from July to September. It was recorded at 0.10 percent in July, 0.05 percent in August and 0.05 percent in September," Suhariyanto noted.

The agency has previously recorded the deflation in August 2020 at 0.05 percent as prices of several commodities and tariffs of air transportation dropped.