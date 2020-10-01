UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indonesia's Deflation Recorded At 0.05 Pct In September 2020

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 41 seconds ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 03:47 PM

Indonesia's deflation recorded at 0.05 pct in September 2020

The Central Agency of Statistics recorded Indonesia's deflation at 0.05 percent in September 2020, the agency's Head Kecuk Suhariyanto told a video press conference on Thursday

JAKARTA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :The Central Agency of Statistics recorded Indonesia's deflation at 0.05 percent in September 2020, the agency's Head Kecuk Suhariyanto told a video press conference on Thursday.

The deflation was in general due to the decrease in commodity prices in September, and the deflation also occurred in the July-August period 2020, he said.

"With the deflation in September, it means that the deflation has occurred for three consecutive months from July to September. It was recorded at 0.10 percent in July, 0.05 percent in August and 0.05 percent in September," Suhariyanto noted.

The agency has previously recorded the deflation in August 2020 at 0.05 percent as prices of several commodities and tariffs of air transportation dropped.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Indonesia July August September 2020 From

Recent Stories

Indonesia reports 4,174 new COVID-19 cases, 116 ne ..

42 seconds ago

Georgia reports record-high 448 new COVID-19 cases ..

44 seconds ago

CM Sardar Usman Buzdar inaugurates Rs 30 bln Punja ..

1 second ago

Kremlin Says Navalny Works With US Central Intelli ..

46 seconds ago

EU Commission Chief Congratulates Belgium's New Pr ..

51 seconds ago

1,571 criminals arrested last month

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.