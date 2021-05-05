UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indonesia's Economic Growth Recorded At Negative 0.74 Percent In Q1

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 04:11 PM

Indonesia's economic growth recorded at negative 0.74 percent in Q1

Indonesia posted an economic growth of negative 0.74 percent in the first quarter of this year, showed data from its central statistical agency Statistics Indonesia on Wednesday

JAKARTA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Indonesia posted an economic growth of negative 0.74 percent in the first quarter of this year, showed data from its central statistical agency Statistics Indonesia on Wednesday.

"The Indonesian economy is still contracting by 0.74 percent year-on-year," said the agency head Kecuk Suhariyanto.

Best performance was reported in the information and communication sector with a growth of 8.

72 percent, while the largest contraction occurred in the transportation and warehousing sector, at negative 13.12 percent.

Indonesia began to face economic contraction since the second quarter of last year, at 5.32 percent, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the following quarters the growth rate was still in the negative territory but showed an improving trend, recorded at negative 3.49 percent and negative 2.19 percent year-on-year respectively in the third and fourth quarters of 2020.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Indonesia 2020 From

Recent Stories

TECNO marks new sales records with the new Spark 7 ..

7 seconds ago

ICC nominates Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman for ‘Play ..

3 minutes ago

PM’s full focus on agricultural development laud ..

22 minutes ago

USC to implement ERP system in July to further str ..

3 minutes ago

16 soldiers, 4 civilians killed in northwestern Ni ..

3 minutes ago

Balochistan engages people in budget making proce ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.