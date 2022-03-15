Indonesia recorded an export value of 20.46 billion U.S. dollars in February 2022, 6.73 percent higher than last month and 34.14 percent higher than the same month of last year, the Statistics Indonesia (BPS) said on Tuesday

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :Indonesia recorded an export value of 20.46 billion U.S. Dollars in February 2022, 6.73 percent higher than last month and 34.14 percent higher than the same month of last year, the Statistics Indonesia (BPS) said on Tuesday.

BPS head Margo Yuwono told a press conference that exports of oil and gas as well as some products in the mining sector contributed the most to the higher value.

The largest decline in exports was contributed by coffee and fruits, which decreased by 13.02 percent and 13.82 percent, respectively, compared to January, according to the BPS data.

Meanwhile, the country's import value in February 2022 declined to 16.64 billion dollars, 8.64 percent lower compared to January.

Indonesia recorded 22 months of trade surplus in a row, according to the BPS.