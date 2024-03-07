Open Menu

Indonesia's Forex Reserves Falls Slightly To 144 Bln USD In February

Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2024 | 06:01 PM

Indonesia's foreign exchange reserves ended February with 144.0 billion U.S. dollars, falling slightly from the previous month's 145.1 billion U.S. dollars, Bank Indonesia announced on Thursday

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Indonesia's foreign exchange reserves ended February with 144.0 billion U.S. dollars, falling slightly from the previous month's 145.1 billion U.S. dollars, Bank Indonesia announced on Thursday.

"The government's foreign debt payments partly influenced the decline in the position of foreign exchange reserves," said Assistant Governor of the Bank Indonesia Communications Department Erwin Haryono.

Above international adequacy standards, the figure is equivalent to financing 6.5 months of imports, or 6.3 months of imports plus payment of government foreign debt.

Bank Indonesia believes this figure can uphold the stability of the macroeconomic and financial systems and the external sector's resilience.

These foreign exchange reserves, according to Bank Indonesia, will be sufficient to guarantee macroeconomic and financial system stability and foster sustainable economic growth.

