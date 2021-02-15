Indonesia recorded an import value of 13.34 billion U.S. dollars in January, down 7.59 percent from December and 6.49 percent from a year earlier, Statistics Indonesia (BPS) said on Monday

JAKARTA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Indonesia recorded an import value of 13.34 billion U.S. Dollars in January, down 7.59 percent from December and 6.49 percent from a year earlier, Statistics Indonesia (BPS) said on Monday.

According to the central agency on statistics of Indonesia, the country's oil and gas imports in January totaled 1.55 billion U.S. dollars, up 4.73 percent from December but down 21.90 percent from January 2020.

Meanwhile, non-oil and gas imports in January totaled 11.79 billion U.S. dollars, down 9.00 percent from December, and down 4.00 percent from January 2020.

Compared to December, the decline in non-oil and gas imports in January was largely blamed on a decrease in the imports of machinery and mechanical equipment, by 17.

16 percent or 371.3 million U.S. dollars, while the largest increase was recorded for pharmaceutical products, by 133.78 percent or 148.6 million U.S. dollars.

The three largest non-oil and gas imports source countries to Indonesia in January were China with a value of 4.15 billion U.S. dollars or 35.18 percent, Japan with 0.87 billion U.S. dollars or 7.35 percent, and Singapore with 0.69 billion U.S. dollars or 5.82 percent.

Meanwhile, Indonesia's non-oil and gas imports from Southeast Asia totaled 2.12 billion U.S. dollars or 18.00 percent, and those from the European Union stood at 0.75 billion U.S. dollars or 6.40 percent.