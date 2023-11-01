Open Menu

Indonesia's Inflation Rate Rises Slightly In October

Published November 01, 2023

Indonesia's inflation rate rises slightly in October

Indonesia's annual inflation rose in October, driven by rising prices of food, drinks and tobacco, according to Statistics Indonesia (BPS) on Wednesday

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) Indonesia's annual inflation rose in October, driven by rising prices of food, drinks and tobacco, according to Statistics Indonesia (BPS) on Wednesday.

According to the BPS, the consumer price index was recorded at 2.56 percent year-on-year in October, up slightly compared to the previous month of 2.28 percent, due to raised prices of necessities such as rice.

"Rice was the biggest contributor to inflation from August to October," said Pudji Ismartini, BPS deputy for distribution and services statistics, at a press conference, adding that El Nino triggered a long drought, resulting in lower rice production.

The inflation figure is within the central bank's safe target of 2 percent to 4 percent this year. For next year its target will be 1.5 percent to 3.5 percent.

Indonesia's central bank on Oct. 19 raised the benchmark interest rate, which is now 6 percent, to stabilize the value of the rupiah in the face of increasing global uncertainty, as well as to control inflation.

Experts estimate that rice will be the main determining factor for overall inflation in 2023, as the impact of El Nino will still be felt until the first months of next year, even though Indonesia has started to enter the rainy season.

