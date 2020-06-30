UrduPoint.com
Indus Motor Gets Its New Chairman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 38 seconds ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 04:44 PM

Indus Motor gets its new chairman

Mohammad Ali R Habib has been appointed as the new Chairman of Indus Motors, said an announcement here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Mohammad Ali R Habib has been appointed as the new Chairman of Indus Motors, said an announcement here on Tuesday.

He was said to have been appointed against the position due to passing away of Ali Habib on April 17 of this year.

