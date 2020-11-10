LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :The Industrial Monitoring & Automation understands how business objectives are important for Pakistan's industrial sector. The concept of digitalization is the basis of the next industrial revolution.

Dean Faculty of Engineering (ITU) and Principal Investigator Industrial Monitoring & Automation Lab (iMAL) Dr Tauseef Tauqeer expressed these vies during a Seminar on Industrial Monitoring & Automation Lab (iMAL) an introductory session regarding the products and services of iMAL jointly organized by the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) and Information Technology University (ITU) here Tuesday.

Vice President LCCI Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry, Co-Principal Investigator iMAL Dr Usman Younis and Co-Principal Investigator iMAL Dr Rehan Hafiz were also present.

Talking about the importance of industrial automation, Dr Tauseef said that competitiveness was the key to development and to achieve that process improvement was pertinent, adding that it also helped in collection of better data and improve accuracy of analysis.

He emphasized on the business community to make their industry more automated and devise right process improvements which ultimately led to save money and increase competitiveness.

While Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry said that in today's modern age, information technology was a main source of enhancing innovation in businesses and in this regard, the latest technologies like the internet of things (IoT) held great importance.

He said the ITU was a first institution in Pakistan that was seeking to raise an environment of high-tech research and entrepreneurship with its state-of-the art facilities, world class faculty and well-established government and industry linkages.

He said this seminar would be a tremendous learning experience for LCCI members to learn about the applications of Internet of Things with respect to their businesses, adding that IoT technology offered a real-time competitive edge for the future through greater energy efficiency, higher product quality, reduction in operating costs, increased accuracy, understanding of consumer preferences and receiving real-time data to understand maintenance needs at an exact moment. To envision about bringing the 4th Industrial revolution in Pakistan, these factors are of crucial importance.

He said that the purpose of organizing this technical and informative session in LCCI was to give much needed boost to the process of industrialization through 'Internet of Things'.

Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry hoped that the seminar would enable our businesses to move towards smart manufacturing through harnessing the power of data. He said: "We will be eager to know as to how IoT will contribute in improving the technological base of our industry and enhancing its export competitiveness in the international market."