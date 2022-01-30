Industrial automation moving towards exceptional productivity: PFC Chief

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer Pakistan Furniture Council Mian Kashif Ashfaq on Sunday said automation in industries has now become inevitable part of both internal and external businesses that contributes significantly in improving productivity and growth.

Chairing a video conference titled "Importance of Industrial Automation" here organised by furniture manufacturers under the aegis of Pakistan Furniture Council, he said automation has now become necessity for Industries to meet with ever increasing global challenges.

With the penetration of new technologies, automation in the industries has taken the whole at a new level, he added.

He said the increasing demand for the new products and services have left industries with no other option but to incorporate modern automation technology.

He said automation in industry provides the work place with enhanced productivity and quality by controlling work.

Mian Kashif Ashfaq said that another added benefits of Industrial automation is that it's profits enhanced besides reliability, scaleability and flexibility.

However, the pressure due to the cost of labour, non availability of labour and efficacies to produce the quality products at lower price will drive absence of automation forever with increase in productivity and man made errors would be minimised.

He said new technologies are emerging and reshaping the way we work daily.

In manufacturing industry, the use of automation is rapidly increasing and swiftly gaining traction besides cutting cost, increasing productivity and saving time he added.

He said investment in modern technologies is need of the hour.

Wasim Ullah Anjum Executive Director Al-Jamoom Hardware Trading L.L.C a key speaker from Dubai highlighting the importance of modern automation said it is must for the survival of all kinds of industry to compete global markets as it increases output, slashes manufacturing costs as well guaranteeing better quality.

He said that's why electronic gadgets are now cheaper than ever due to less cost of manufacturing.

Zain Waseem from IM Hardware Lahore sharing his views said the advancement of technology is making it possible for an industry to work faster than before and employees get equipped technologically and perform their task much faster.

He said another important special aspect of all these emerging new technologies of modern automation is that they all are "environmental friendly".

Participants representing other sectors also shared their views and urged the government to give loans on easy terms and conditions for importing of the modern machinery for fully ensuring automation of their industry.