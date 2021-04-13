Industrial colonization under FIEDMC reviewed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Industries & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal here Monday chaired a meeting to review colonization and progress made on development works in industrial zones under FIEDMC (Faisalabad Industrial Estate Management and Development Company).

Secretary Industries Wasif Khurshid, Additional Secretary, Economic Advisor, Acting CEO FIEDMC, FESCO officials and others attended the meeting.

The meeting was told that 62 per cent colonization of value addition city has been completed while plots of those failing to establish industrial units are being cancelled. Acting CEO FIEDMC informed the participants that development work on three industrial centres in Faisalabad is in progress rapidly.

The minister directed to submit a comprehensive plan of development work and colonization of the value addition city, M-3 Industrial Estate and Allama Iqbal Industrial City within a week and reiterated that 100 per cent colonization of industrial centres is the priority agenda of the government. He directed to expedite the industrial process, adding that decisions made in this regard should be implemented in letter and spirit as installation of industrial units in special economic zones would solve poverty and unemployment issues.