Industrial, Economic Zones to be established in GB under CPEC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :Industrial and Economics Zones would be established in Gilgit-Baltistan under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project to uplift the area and bring it at par with developed parts of the country.

Due to tax exemptions, the zones would be more beneficial for the whole country especially locals, a senior official of Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan told APP.

He said work on the Babusar top tunnel would be started during next financial year, adding the Federal government was determined to remove the 72 years deprivation of the local people.

To a question, he said despite financial crunch, the Gilgit Baltistan had been provided development funds.

Commenting on new water reservoirs, he expressed the hope that Diamer-Bhasha Dam would bring prosperity in the area.

Besides, the government has allocated Rs 400 million for construction of 250-bed hospital in Skardu to provide best health facilities to local people. He said that 50-bed cardiac hospital Phase-I was under construction at Gilgit Baltistan with the cost of Rs1.5 billion.

While, Rs 300 million have been allocated in the current Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for completion of the cardiac hospital.

He said latest machineries would also be provided at local hospitals to ensure provision of better health facilities there.

He said strategy was being devised to overcome the shortage of the doctors in the area. He said that schools, colleges and medical colleges would be established in the area.