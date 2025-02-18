Open Menu

Industrial Exhibition By WCCIS On February 19-20

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 18, 2025 | 07:45 PM

Industrial exhibition by WCCIS on February 19-20

The third two-day industrial exhibition “We-Exhibit 2024”organised by the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sialkot (WCCIS) will be held on February 19 and 20

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) The third two-day industrial exhibition “We-Exhibit 2024”organised by the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sialkot (WCCIS) will be held on February 19 and 20.

President Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sialkot (WCCIS) Dr. Mariam Nouman told APP that the business community of Sialkot including the President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Ikram-ul-Haq, was fully supporting them for organizing this exhibition. Therefore, we have made it possible to provide subsidized stalls so that new business women can be promoted and encouraged, she added.

The President WCCIS said that the exhibition will feature stalls of WCCIS members displaying quality products such as cutlery, handicrafts, shoes, leather products, jewellery, furniture, embroideries, gym wear, sportswear etc.

She said that young entrepreneurs from different cities including Faisalabad, Karachi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujarat, Multan have booked 160 stalls in the exhibition.

She said that the third official exhibition organized by WCCIS “We Exhibit 2025” will have stalls of all kinds of quality products for women empowerment and women entrepreneurs, while through this exhibition, they have also provided opportunities for business women to move forward by providing stalls at very low rates.

Mariam said, “It which will be an excellent opportunity for women entrepreneurs to showcase and highlight their products and bring up their businesses to the next level.”

She said that the WCCI had been serving women entrepreneurs with the mission of assisting them in the commercial sector and creating a conducive environment for all working women at all levels.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi meets with Israeli officials, ..

Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi meets with Israeli officials, Knesset members in Jerusalem

2 minutes ago
 UAE participates in 8th Indian Ocean Conference in ..

UAE participates in 8th Indian Ocean Conference in Muscat

17 minutes ago
 TikToker Seema Gul alias ‘Psycho Arbab’ died d ..

TikToker Seema Gul alias ‘Psycho Arbab’ died due to overdose of intoxicating ..

20 minutes ago
 Scientists emphasize significance of natural produ ..

Scientists emphasize significance of natural products in treating health disorde ..

11 seconds ago
 PHA carries out plantation of flowers at Police Tr ..

PHA carries out plantation of flowers at Police Training School Rawalpindi

13 seconds ago
 Police secure physical remand of prime suspect in ..

Police secure physical remand of prime suspect in Dr. Akash murder case

30 minutes ago
Ministry of Finance launches IPSAS certification t ..

Ministry of Finance launches IPSAS certification to strengthen financial experti ..

31 minutes ago
 Egypt to host emergency Arab summit on Gaza on Mar ..

Egypt to host emergency Arab summit on Gaza on March 4

32 minutes ago
 Unprecedented growth of banking sector plays role ..

Unprecedented growth of banking sector plays role in stabilizing economy: Qaisar

3 minutes ago
 National outreach program for higher education fac ..

National outreach program for higher education faculty launched

1 minute ago
 Blind murder case solved, three held In Multan

Blind murder case solved, three held In Multan

1 minute ago
 Expired cold drinks seized at hospitals’ canteen ..

Expired cold drinks seized at hospitals’ canteens

1 minute ago

More Stories From Business