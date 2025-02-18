Industrial exhibition by WCCIS on February 19-20

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) The third two-day industrial exhibition “We-Exhibit 2024”organised by the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sialkot (WCCIS) will be held on February 19 and 20.

President Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sialkot (WCCIS) Dr. Mariam Nouman told APP that the business community of Sialkot including the President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Ikram-ul-Haq, was fully supporting them for organizing this exhibition. Therefore, we have made it possible to provide subsidized stalls so that new business women can be promoted and encouraged, she added.

The President WCCIS said that the exhibition will feature stalls of WCCIS members displaying quality products such as cutlery, handicrafts, shoes, leather products, jewellery, furniture, embroideries, gym wear, sportswear etc.

She said that young entrepreneurs from different cities including Faisalabad, Karachi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujarat, Multan have booked 160 stalls in the exhibition.

She said that the third official exhibition organized by WCCIS “We Exhibit 2025” will have stalls of all kinds of quality products for women empowerment and women entrepreneurs, while through this exhibition, they have also provided opportunities for business women to move forward by providing stalls at very low rates.

Mariam said, “It which will be an excellent opportunity for women entrepreneurs to showcase and highlight their products and bring up their businesses to the next level.”

She said that the WCCI had been serving women entrepreneurs with the mission of assisting them in the commercial sector and creating a conducive environment for all working women at all levels.