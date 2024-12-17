Open Menu

Industrial Growth Declines By 0.64%

Umer Jamshaid Published December 17, 2024 | 12:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) The Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) in the country witnessed a negative growth of 0.64 percent during the first four months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

The LSM however grew by 0.02 percent on year-on-year basis (YoY) in October 2024 when compared to the same month of last year and 111.60 percent on month-on-month (MoM) basis when compared to September 2024.

The provisional quantum indices of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) for October 2024, with the base year 2015-16, have been developed based on the latest data supplied by the source agencies.

The main contributors towards overall growth of -0.64% are, food (0.28), Tobacco (0.41), Textile (0.45) Garments (2.44), Petroleum Products (0.09), Automobiles (0.69), Cement (-0.76), Iron & Steel Products (-0.63), Electrical Equipment (-0.71), Machinery and Equipment (-0.31) and Furniture (-2.39).

The production in July-October 2024-25 as compared to July-October 2023-24 has increased in Food, Tobacco, Textile, Wearing apparel, Coke & Petroleum Products, Automobiles and Other Transport Equipment while it decreased in Rubber Products, Non Metallic Mineral Products, Electrical Equipment, Machinery and Equipment, Iron & Steel Products, and Furniture.

