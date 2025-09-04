Industrial growth key to national prosperity: FIEDMC Chairman

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development & Management Company (FIEDMC) Chairman Rana Azhar Waqar has declared industrial growth as the cornerstone for building a strong and prosperous national economy.

Presiding over the 145th meeting of FIEDMC, he said the organization was entering into a new era of industrial development and economic stability through the approval of several important projects.

He said that the approved initiatives would not only energize the national industrial sector but would also pave way for attracting direct foreign investment by creating new opportunities for growth and employment.

“Our aim is to remove every hurdle faced by industrialists and provide them a supportive environment so that the industries could flourish without obstruction”, he added.

He further said that the steps taken by FIEDMC are directly aligned with the vision of the Government of Pakistan to build a stable, prosperous and developed country. “The industrial development is not just progress for a sector rather it is the foundation on which a strong national economy rests”, he added.

Board of Directors and senior FIEDMC officials were also present in the meeting and they joined the chairman in reviewing and finalizing new development projects.