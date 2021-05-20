UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Industrial Growth Priority Agenda For Sustainable Economy: Khusro

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 05:30 PM

Industrial growth priority agenda for sustainable economy: Khusro

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar on Thursday said that Industrial growth and enhancing production is the priority agenda for sustainable economic development in the country.

Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar held a virtual meeting with the Pakistan Business Council (PBC), a private sector business policy advocacy forum, said a press release issued by Ministry of Industries and Production here.

Advisor of Prime Minister on Commerce and Trade, Abdul Razzak Dawood and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Energy Tabish Gohar also joined the meeting.

The meeting discussed the various business opportunities and ways to strengthen industrial growth and sustainability in Pakistan.

The Minister informed the PBC that the government is committed to provide full assistance to the manufacturing sector members by enabling more Pakistani entrepreneurs and businessmen to explore the opportunities available within the country and across the world.

The representatives of PBC thanked and appreciated the support of the current government to establish footprints in overseas markets and to increase exports amidst Covid-19 pandemic.

The members of body showed their resolve to work with government to bolster trade and investments in the country.

Federal Minister Khusro Bakhtiar also met a delegation of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry at Ministry of Industries and Production.

The meeting was also attended by Adviser Commerce Razzak Dawood and Secretary for Ministry of Industries and Production Sohail Rajput.

The delegation presented its proposals for upcoming budget to promote the industrialisation and competitiveness in industrial sector.

The Minister welcomed the suggestions from the participants and conveyed that every possible effort will be made to protect and promote the industry.

He stated that the industry is the backbone of the economy and an important sector for employment generation in the country and incumbent government is willing to address all the issues faced by the industrial sector.

The Minister assured an indiscriminate support to the industry and industrialists to boost sustainable GDP growth in the country.

He informed that the government is presently working on new SME policy to promote small scale industries in the country and urged the body to take lead in the consultative process for upcoming policy.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister World Exports Business Chambers Of Commerce Budget Lead Market Commerce All From Government Industry Employment

Recent Stories

PM, Chinese Premier reaffirm resolve to further so ..

5 minutes ago

Nation will observe Pakistan Solidarity Day tomorr ..

14 minutes ago

UAE participates in virtual meeting of APA&#039;s ..

20 minutes ago

117,863 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

21 minutes ago

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Tur ..

33 minutes ago

Dutch court orders Ghosn to repay nearly 5 mn euro ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.