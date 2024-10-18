Industrial Output Declines By 0.19% In First Two Months Of FY25
Faizan Hashmi Published October 18, 2024 | 12:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) The Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) in the country witnessed a negative growth of 0.19 percent during the first two months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported Friday.
The provisional quantum indices of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) for August 2024 with the base year 2015-16 have been developed based on the latest data supplied by the source agencies.
The main contributors towards overall negative growth of 0.19% are food (0.32), tobacco (0.39%), textile (0.63%) garments (2.15%), petroleum products (0.51%), automobiles (0.39%), pharmaceuticals (-0.10%), cement (-1.02%), iron & steel products (-0.
71%), electrical equipment (-0.63%) and furniture (-1.85%)
The production in July-August 2024-25 as compared to July-August 2023-24 has increased in food, tobacco, textile, wearing apparel, coke & petroleum products, chemicals, automobiles, other transport equipment, and other manufacturing (football) while it decreased in pharmaceuticals, rubber products, non-metallic mineral products, machinery, and equipment beverages, iron & steel products, electrical equipment, and furniture.
On a year-on-year basis, LSM witnessed a decrease of 2.65% during August 2024 compared to the industrial output of August 2023, according to PBS data.
However, on a month-on-month (MoM) basis, LSM output increased by 4.68 percent when compared to the production of July 2024.
