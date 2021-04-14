UrduPoint.com
Industrial output grew by 7.45 percent in 08 monts

The outpt of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) in the country witnessed about 7.45 percent growth during last 08 months of current fiscal year as compared the production of corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :The outpt of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) in the country witnessed about 7.45 percent growth during last 08 months of current fiscal year as compared the production of corresponding period of last year.

The local industrial output increased by 4.85 percent during the month of February 2021 as compared the corresponding month of last year.

The industrial output witnessed 4.15 percent negative growth when it compared with month of January 2021, according the provisional quantum indices of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) for February 2021.

The data have been developed by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics with base year 2005-06 on the basis of latest data supplied by the source agencies.

The overall output of LSMI increased by 7.45 percent during the period from July-February 2020-21as compared to July-February 2019-20, it added.

The production during the period from July-February 2020-21 as compared to July-February 2019-20 has increased in textile, food, beverages and tobacco, besides it also grew in coke and petroleum products,l as well as the production of pharmaceuticals, chemicals.

The output of non metallic mineral products, automobiles and fertilizers in the country also witnessed growth during the period under review.

Meanwhile, the output of electronics, leather products and engineering products decreased during the period under review.

Domestic production of textile industry recorded 0.73 percent cumulative growth on year on year basis, while the output of food, beverages and tabasco 3.32 percent.

Meanwhile,the petroleum, pharmaceutical and chemical production have registered 0.42, 0.92 and 0.27 percent growth in their respective production as compared the output of same period of last year.

On the other hand, the domestic production of non metallic mineral products automobile and fertilizers witnessed cumulative growth of 2.49 percent and 0.71 percent and 0.39 percent respectively.

However, during the period from July to February, 2020-2, the cumulative output of industries including iron, Steel, electronics, leather products, paper and boards reduce as compared the corresponding period of last year.

