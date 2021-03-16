UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Industrial Output Grows 9.13% In January, 7.85% In 7 Months

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 12:59 PM

Industrial output grows 9.13% in January, 7.85% in 7 months

The Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) production grew by 9.13 percent on year-on-year basis during the month of January 2021 as compared to the corresponding month of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :The Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) production grew by 9.13 percent on year-on-year basis during the month of January 2021 as compared to the corresponding month of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported Tuesday.

The LSMI Quantum Index Number (QIM) was recorded at 175.15 points during January 2021 against 160.49 points during January 2020, showing growth of 9.13 percent, according to the latest PBS data.

During the first seven months of the current fiscal year, the overall production increased by 7.85 percent as compared to the corresponding period of last fiscal year. The industrial production during July-January (2020-21) was recorded at 147.22 points against the output of 136.49 points during July-January (2019-20).

The highest increase of 6.48 percent was witnessed in the indices monitored by the Ministry of Industries, followed by 1.11 percent increase in indices monitored by the Provincial Board of Statistics and 0.26 percent increase in the products monitored by the Oil Companies Advisory Committee (OCAC) Meanwhile, on month-on-month basis, the industrial growth witnessed an increase of 5.36 percent in January 2021 as compared with the indices of December 2020, the PBS data revealed.

Meanwhile, the major sectors that showed positive growth during July-January (2020-21) included textile (2.65%); food, beverages and tobacco (19.13%), coke and petroleum products (4.63%), pharmaceuticals (12.33%), chemicals (9.19%), non-metallic mineral products (22.31%), automobiles (13.02 %) and fertilizers (6.74%).

On the other hand, the LSM industries that witnessed decline during the period under review included, iron and steel productions (1.06%); electronics (25.11%), leather products (41.65%), paper and board (0.62 %); engineering products (30.52%); rubber products (5.02 %) and wood products (56.11%).

It is pertinent to mention here that the provisional QIM is being computed on the basis of the latest production data received from sources, including Oil Companies Advisory Committee (OCAC), Ministry of Industries and Production (MoIP) and Provincial Bureaus of Statistics (PBoS).

Meanwhile, in a tweet, Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Hammad Azhar while commenting on the 9.1% industrial growth in January said that the sustained and robust growth in industry was expected to lift economic growth beyond earlier forecasts.

395/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Oil January December 2020 Textile From Industry

Recent Stories

'Ashamed' Myanmar soldier joins anti-coup movement ..

6 minutes ago

Three Afghan Security Officers Killed in Attack on ..

6 minutes ago

Agriculture Field Deptt rehabilitates over 53,000 ..

6 minutes ago

Satrang Art Gallery organizes a day-long exhibitio ..

6 minutes ago

America's Cup delayed with Team NZ on brink of vic ..

6 minutes ago

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.