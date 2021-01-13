Industrial output posts 14.45% growth in November

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The output of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) in the country witnessed 14.46 percent growth during the month of November, 2020 as compared the corresponding month of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :The output of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) in the country witnessed 14.46 percent growth during the month of November, 2020 as compared the corresponding month of last year.

The domestic industrial output grew by 1.35 percent on month basis when it compared with the production of October 2020, according the provisional quantum indices of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

The data have been developed for November 2020 with base year 2005-06 on the basis of latest data supplied by the source agencies, it added.

During the period from July-November, 2020-21, the overall output of LSMI increased by 7.41% as compared the same period of last year, it added.

The production in July-November 2020-21 as compared to July-November 2019-20 has increased in textile, food, beverages, tobacco, coke, petroleum products, pharmaceuticals and chemicals.

During the period under review, the output of non metallic mineral products, automobiles, fertilizers, paper and paperboard increased as against the output of same period of last year, it added.

While, the output of items that observed decreased including Iron, steel products, electronics and leather products, it added.

During the period from July-November 2020-21, local production of textile industry increased by 0.70 percent, food, beverages, tobacco 3.08 percent, coke, petroleum products 0.09 percent, pharmaceutical and chemicals 1.02 percent and 0.27 percent respectively as compared the same period of last year .

Meanwhile, the output of non-metallic minerals production grew by 2.66 percent, automobiles 0.32 percent, fertilizers 0.45 percent, paper and board increased by 0.44 percent, it added.