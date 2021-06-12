UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Industrial Output Surges 68.07pc In April, 12.84 Pc In 10 Months

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 06:04 PM

Industrial output surges 68.07pc in April, 12.84 pc in 10 months

The Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) production grew up by 68.07 percent on year-on-year basis during the month of April 2021 as compared to the corresponding month of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :The Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) production grew up by 68.07 percent on year-on-year basis during the month of April 2021 as compared to the corresponding month of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

LSMI Quantum Index Number (QIM) was recorded at 144.92 points during April 2021 against 86.23 points during April 2020, showing positive growth of 68.07 percent, according to the latest PBS data.

During the first ten months of the current fiscal year, the overall production increased by 12.84 percent compared to the corresponding period of last fiscal year.

The industrial production during July-April (2020-21) was recorded at 149.99 points against the output of 132.93 points during July-April (2019-20).

The highest increase of 9.89 percent was witnessed in the indices monitored by the Ministry of Industries, followed by 2.

05 percent increase in indices monitored by the Provincial Board of Statistics and 0.91 percent increase in the products monitored by the Oil Companies Advisory Committee (OCAC).

The major sectors that showed positive growth during April 2021 included textile (191.29%), coke and petroleum products (85.76%), pharmaceuticals (5.81%), chemicals (91.64%), mon-metallic mineral products (27.32), automobiles (2953.06%), iron and steel products (843.22%). fertilizers (11.96%), paper and board (30.66%) and food, beverages and tobacco (8.73%) .

On the other hand, the LSM industries that witnessed negative growth in March 2021 included electronics (275.75%), leather products (100.10%), engineering products (72.41%) rubber products (14.92%), and wood products (186.60).

/395

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Oil March April 2020 Textile

Recent Stories

Aiman Khan wishes ‘heartiest’ congratulations ..

15 minutes ago

PC weather with chances of DS/TS, rain forecast fo ..

2 minutes ago

40 held, drugs & weapons seized in faisalabad

2 minutes ago

Gold prices increase by Rs 300 to Rs110,500 tola

2 minutes ago

UK to explore 'virtual trial' of US diplomat's wif ..

2 minutes ago

Moscow Mayor Designates June 15-19 as Non-Working ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.