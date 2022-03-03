UrduPoint.com

Industrial Package By Govt Good Step For Revival Of Industries: President MCSTSI

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 03, 2022 | 11:40 AM

Industrial package by govt good step for revival of industries: president MCSTSI

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :President Multan Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (MCSTSI), Sheikh Faisal Saeed, has welcomed the government's industrial package and termed that the package was a good step for revival of industries.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, President MCSTSI Sheikh Faisal Saeed also appreciated 100 percent tax exemption for IT sector and assurance that no question will be asked if any one interested in setting up industry or want to invest in this sector and overseas Pakistanis who intend to invest in industries or start joint ventures would also be given 5 years tax exemption.

Faisal Saeed said that such measures will restore the confidence of the business community and boost industries across the country.

He further said that the issue of gas faced by the industries should also be resolved on priority basis as gas was not available in required pressure in industrial zone.

This serious issue is also awaiting the attention of higher authorities, Faisal said and added that if the issue of gas supply was not resolved, it will also hamper the development of other industries including blue pottery, cottage industry and food industry as concerned industries are being severely affected by gas crisis.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Multan Business Gas Crisis Chamber Gas Government Industry

Recent Stories

Uzbek president arrives in Islamabad today

Uzbek president arrives in Islamabad today

13 minutes ago
 Covid-19 claims 19 more lives in Pakistan during l ..

Covid-19 claims 19 more lives in Pakistan during last 24 hours

18 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 3rd March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 3rd March 2022

2 hours ago
 Governor Punjab meets Archbishop of Canterbury

Governor Punjab meets Archbishop of Canterbury

14 hours ago
 Four dacoits arrested, weapons recovered

Four dacoits arrested, weapons recovered

14 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>