Industrial package by govt good step for revival of industries: president MCSTSI

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :President Multan Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (MCSTSI), Sheikh Faisal Saeed, has welcomed the government's industrial package and termed that the package was a good step for revival of industries.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, President MCSTSI Sheikh Faisal Saeed also appreciated 100 percent tax exemption for IT sector and assurance that no question will be asked if any one interested in setting up industry or want to invest in this sector and overseas Pakistanis who intend to invest in industries or start joint ventures would also be given 5 years tax exemption.

Faisal Saeed said that such measures will restore the confidence of the business community and boost industries across the country.

He further said that the issue of gas faced by the industries should also be resolved on priority basis as gas was not available in required pressure in industrial zone.

This serious issue is also awaiting the attention of higher authorities, Faisal said and added that if the issue of gas supply was not resolved, it will also hamper the development of other industries including blue pottery, cottage industry and food industry as concerned industries are being severely affected by gas crisis.