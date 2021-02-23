UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Industrial Power Consumption Increases By 17% In January: Hammad

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 03:15 PM

Industrial power consumption increases by 17% in January: Hammad

Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Hammad Azhar on Tuesday said total industrial power consumption in the country increased by 17 percent in January 2021compared to same period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Hammad Azhar on Tuesday said total industrial power consumption in the country increased by 17 percent in January 2021compared to same period of last year.

In a Tweet, he said by abolishing the peak hours concept for industry, the consumption also increased by 28 percent during these hours.

"Total industrial power consumption increased by almost 17% in Jan this year compared to same time last year.

By abolishing the concept of Peak Hours for Industry, power consumption increased by 28% during these hours", he tweeted.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Same January Industry

Recent Stories

Kazakh Gas Transport System Operating Normally Aft ..

5 minutes ago

All Missing in Indian Glacier Flood Declared 'Dead ..

5 minutes ago

Seven vehicles impounded in sargodha

5 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21)

5 minutes ago

President Dr Arif Alvi stresses enhanced Pak-Uzbek ..

9 minutes ago

Turkey Arrests French woman Wanted by Interpol Ove ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.