Industrial producer prices down in EU, eurozone

ISTANBUL, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :Industrial producer prices this June dropped 3.4% in the euro area and 2.4% in the EU compared to the same month last year.

Eurostat said on Thursday that producer prices fell 16.5% in the energy sector in the euro area and 14% in the EU.

The largest annual drops were seen in Ireland (minus 17.1%), Belgium (minus 12.4%) and Bulgaria (minus 11.4%), while the highest increases were posted by Hungary (29.5%), Slovakia (18.2%), and Slovenia (7.4%).

Prices were also down 0.4% in both the eurozone – where the euro is the official Currency – and in the 27-member bloc.