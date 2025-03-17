Industrial production falls by 1.78% in 7 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) The Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) in the country witnessed a negative growth of 1.78 percent during the first seven months (July-January) of the current fiscal year (2024-25) as compared to the corresponding period of last year, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

The LSM also dipped by 1.22 percent on year-on-year basis (YoY) in January 2025 when compared to the same month of last year. The LSM production however increased by 2.09 percent on month-on-month (MoM) in January 2024 as compared to December 2024.

The provisional quantum induces of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) for November 2024, with the base year 2015-16, have been developed based on the latest data supplied by the source agencies.

The main contributors towards overall negative growth of -1.78% are, food (-0.47), tobacco (0.25), textile (0.34) garments (1.55), petroleum products (0.17), automobiles (0.74), cement (-0.46), iron & steel products (-0.57), electrical equipment (-0.55), machinery and equipment (-0.14) and furniture (-2.16).

The production in July-January 2024-25 as compared to July-January 2023-24 has increased in tobacco, textile, wearing apparel, automobiles and other transport equipment while it decreased in food, chemical products, non metallic mineral products, iron & steel products, electrical equipment, machinery and equipment, and furniture.