Industrial Production In Euro Area Up Just 0.2% In April Y-O-Y, Below Forecasts - Eurostat

Umer Jamshaid Published June 14, 2023 | 09:35 PM

Industrial Production in Euro Area Up Just 0.2% in April Y-O-Y, Below Forecasts - Eurostat

Industrial production in the euro area in April increased by just 0.2% year-on-year and by 1% month-on-month, the statistical office of the European Union, Eurostat, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) Industrial production in the euro area in April increased by just 0.2% year-on-year and by 1% month-on-month, the statistical office of the European Union, Eurostat, said on Wednesday.

Experts surveyed by the DailyFX portal were expecting both monthly and yearly production to grow 0.8%.

The seasonally adjusted industrial production in the European Union grew by 0.7% in April 2023 compared to the previous month, with the year-on-year increase within the bloc reaching 0.1%, according to Eurostat.

The highest monthly increases among member states for which data are available were recorded in Ireland (21.5%), Lithuania (2.8%) and Sweden (1.4%). The largest decreases were registered in Slovenia (-7.9%), Portugal (-5.5%) and the Netherlands (-3.5%), Eurostat stated.

