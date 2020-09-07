UrduPoint.com
Industrial Production In Germany Increased By 1.2% In July Compared To June - Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 12:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) Germany's industrial production increased by 1.2 percent in July 2020 compared to June taking into account seasonal fluctuations, the German Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy said.

Analysts polled by Reuters were expecting an increase of 4.7 percent.

In addition, the industrial production indicator for June was revised upward from 8.9 percent to 9.3 percent.

Excluding the energy and construction sectors, industrial production in Germany in July increased by 2.8 percent, compared to June. Production of capital goods increased by 4 percent, and consumer goods grew by 1.8 percent.

