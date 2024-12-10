Industrial production in Türkiye drops 3.1% in October

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISTANBUL Dec 10 (AA/APP) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 10th Dec, 2024) The industrial production in Türkiye posted an annual decline of 3.1% in October, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) revealed on Tuesday.

The mining and quarrying index saw the sharpest annual decline, dropping 14.2%, while the manufacturing index decreased by 3.

3%. In contrast, the electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply index rose by 7.6%.

On a monthly basis, overall industrial production decreased by 0.9% in October. The mining and quarrying index fell by 4.8%, and the manufacturing index dropped by 1%. However, the electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply index increased by 3.3%.