Industrial Production In Türkiye Drops 3.1% In October
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 10, 2024 | 12:50 PM
ISTANBUL Dec 10 (AA/APP) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 10th Dec, 2024) The industrial production in Türkiye posted an annual decline of 3.1% in October, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) revealed on Tuesday.
The mining and quarrying index saw the sharpest annual decline, dropping 14.2%, while the manufacturing index decreased by 3.
3%. In contrast, the electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply index rose by 7.6%.
On a monthly basis, overall industrial production decreased by 0.9% in October. The mining and quarrying index fell by 4.8%, and the manufacturing index dropped by 1%. However, the electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply index increased by 3.3%.
Recent Stories
Pakistan, South Africa to take on each other in first T20I match today
PSX 100 Index surpasses historic 111,000-point mark
Today last day for submitting Hajj applications under Govt scheme
PTI leader Umar Ayub gets bail in D-Chowk protest case
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2024
How many mobile phones allowed in baggage at Pakistani airports?
Amitabh Bachchan responds to divorce rumors surrounding Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai
Fazl refuses to accept any proposal from govt on Madrassa Bill
Australia, New Zealand and South Africa seek clarity about ICC Champions Trophy ..
Two Khwarij killed in Kulachi IBO: ISPR
PM directs to expedite action against rioters in recent Islamabad protest
More Stories From Business
-
Turkish stock exchange flat at open16 minutes ago
-
PSX 100 Index surpasses historic 111,000-point mark1 hour ago
-
Foreign exchange rates2 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES2 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 December 20244 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 20244 hours ago
-
Ahsan emphasizes engineers’ Crucial role in shaping nation’s progress15 hours ago
-
RTO seals two restaurants for issuing fake receipts/invoices16 hours ago
-
Ban decided on import of goods in commercial quantities16 hours ago
-
SECP register 3,024 new companies in November 2024, marking highest monthly number17 hours ago
-
Ch Shafay reviews measures for promotion of technical education18 hours ago
-
Punjab Finance Minister chairs standing committee meeting; establishment of Education Authority appr ..18 hours ago