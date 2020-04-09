Industrial Production in UK Increased by 0.1% in February Compared to January

The volume of industrial production in the United Kingdom increased by 0.1 percent in February compared to January, and has decreased by 2.8 percent year-on-year, the UK Office for National Statistics said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) The volume of industrial production in the United Kingdom increased by 0.1 percent in February compared to January, and has decreased by 2.8 percent year-on-year, the UK Office for National Statistics said.

The monthly indicator coincided with the forecasts of analysts surveyed by Reuters, while in annual terms, a decrease of 2.9 percent was predicted.

The volume of the manufacturing industry in February increased by 0.5 percent compared to January, however, the forecast for growth was 0.1 percent. On a year-on-year basis, the indicator fell by 3.9 percent, while experts predicted a decrease of 4 percent.