UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Industrial Robots Generate Enormous New Job Opportunities In China

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 05:28 PM

Industrial robots generate enormous new job opportunities in China

In their position of replacing human beings in simple and repetitive tasks on production lines, industrial robots have created enormous new opportunities for employment in China, according to two reports recently released by China's Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security (MHRSS)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :In their position of replacing human beings in simple and repetitive tasks on production lines, industrial robots have created enormous new opportunities for employment in China, according to two reports recently released by China's Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security (MHRSS).

China has sold the most industrial robots in the world for five years in a row. In 2018, the country sold about 150,000 industrial robots. It is expected that China will have more than 800,000 industrial robots across the country by the year 2020.

Industrial robots have been widely used in many areas in China, including automobile manufacturing, consumer electronics manufacturing, hardware manufacturing, ceramic sanitary products, and transportation, People's Daily Online reported.

"Industrial robots involve advanced technologies that have not been mastered by a lot people in many companies, thus prosper from great popularity in technology fields. Jobs in relevant fields of industrial robots give people a sense of achievement, plus the salary is very good," said Guo Biao, a senior engineer in industrial robots.

Rapid development of industrial robots industry in China brings about emerging demand for talents. According to a recent MHRSS report, in recent years, domestic companies and scientific research institutes have sped up efforts to attract and cultivate talents for technological research.

Such efforts have helped realize significant improvement in the hardware foundation and technological level of institutes and companies, which, however, still haven't made enough efforts to cultivate applied talents, said the report. This suggests that there will be a growing demand for engineers who have mastered such techniques as operation, maintenance, debugging, troubleshooting, and system integration of industrial robots.

By 2020, the talent gap of relevant fields will reach 3 million, predicted a document jointly released by China's Ministry of education, MHRSS, and Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

The MHRSS and the State Administration for Market Regulation of China has jointly announced 13 new occupations this year, with industrial robot operator and operation and maintenance personnel of industrial robot system included.

The recent report on the career prospects of the two occupations released by the MHRSS predicted that the demand for talents for both occupations will reach around 1.25 million in the next five years.

Great market demand for technological talents in the industry has resulted in profound increase in the salaries of practitioners in industrial robot industry, with technical operators in the industry now enjoying monthly pay ranging from 5,500 (about $781.43) to 7,000 yuan, while that of maintenance engineers is usually between 7,000 and 10,000 Yuan and system integration engineers more than 20,000 yuan.

There are certain technical thresholds in the industrial robot industry that makes relevant high-tech talents irreplaceable in companies, said Wang Weijun, director of robots and intelligent equipment center of Shenzhen Institutes of Advanced Technology, Chinese academy of Sciences.

The announcement of the two new occupations in the industry will greatly boost the rapid development of emerging industries, said Wang, adding that the two new occupations will play increasingly important roles in production and social development in the future.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Technology Education China Robot Shenzhen 2018 2020 Market From Industry Million Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

 Lawyers’ protest intensifies in Lahore

1 minute ago

Ancelotti's reign ends amid feuding as Napoli turn ..

3 minutes ago

LDA Avenue-I affectees got PLs worth Rs 4.5 billio ..

3 minutes ago

White Helmets Increasing Presence In Idlib, Provoc ..

3 minutes ago

Pb govt to pay salary, pension to Christian employ ..

3 minutes ago

The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch c ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.