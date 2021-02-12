UrduPoint.com
Industrial Sector Showing Sustained Strong Growth: Asad Umar

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 04:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Friday said the country's large industry was showing strong growth as it increased by 11.4 percent in December 2020 as compared to same month of the preceding year.

"Another double digit growth month for Large Scale Manufacturing in December," he said in a tweet adding that the large scale production increased by 11.4% in December 2020 as compared to December 2019.

On average the LSM production posted a growth of 8 percent during July-December (2020-21).

"Industrial sector now showing sustained strong growth", he added.

