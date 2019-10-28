UrduPoint.com
Industrial Sectors In Punjab To Be Boosted After More Chinese Investment In FIEDMC: Mian Kashif

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 03:05 PM

Various industrial sectors in Punjab will get boost as a number of new Chinese companies are showing great interest for investment in Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) due to improving ranks of ease of doing business and special economic incentives given to investors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ):Various industrial sectors in Punjab will get boost as a number of new Chinese companies are showing great interest for investment in Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) due to improving ranks of ease of doing business and special economic incentives given to investors.

FIEDMC Chairman Mian Kashif Ashfaq disclosed this while, after returning from China here Monday," says a press release issued here today.

He said Chinese investors welcomed Pakistan's improving ranks in business index of the World Bank and showed their interest to invest in various sectors including textile, auto industry, construction, furniture and chemical.

He said they briefed the Chinese investors about the initiatives being undertaken by the new government to expand the economy during their stay in China and highlighted the rapid development in Allama Iqbal Industrial City of FIEDMC offering business-friendly environment, provision of immense investment opportunities along with great incentives for the investors.

He emphasised that a number of Chinese companies are already working in FIEDMC.

"We welcome new players to join this huge market for developing collaborations in different areas as it will be a concrete step towards building partnership," he added.

Mian Kashif upholding the government's commitment to offering maximum facilities to overseas investors, emphasised that local manufacturers, industrialists and investors would be provided equal opportunities and a level playing field.

He said industries operating in the FIEDMC will have an immediate access to high-quality infrastructure, un-interrupted power supply, public facilities and support services along with simpler ease of doing business.

Mian Kashif said as for as security to foreign and local investors is concerned, FIEDMC in collaboration with Industrial Police Liaison Committee has established police post at M-3 Industrial City and the industrial community will work under safe environment.

"The whole industrial estate will be monitored by high resolution surveillance cameras and 24 hours police patrolling will be provided in the estate," adding he said this would make FIEDMC the safest industrial estate in the country.

Mian Kashif also urged the private sector to come forward and play due role in boosting trade and business activities in the region.

