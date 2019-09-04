Industrial slowdown means gloom for German chemicals makers

(@FahadShabbir)

Frankfurt am Main, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019) :A weakening German and worldwide manufacturing sector weighed heavily on Germany's chemicals output in the second quarter, the VCI industry federation said Wednesday, sharply slashing its forecast for the year.

Production was down 8.8 percent year-on-year in April-June, the VCI said, making for revenues 4.

3 percent lower, at 48 billion Euros ($53 billion), even as prices rose.

Even omitting pharmaceuticals, where output fell more sharply in comparison to an unusually strong year in 2018, chemicals production fell 3.9 percent.

Looking ahead, "the recovery in German industrial activity expected for the second half of the year isn't materialising," federation president Hans Van Bylen said in a statement.