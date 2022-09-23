UrduPoint.com

Industrial Unit In D.I. Khan EZ Starts Commercial Operation

Faizan Hashmi Published September 23, 2022 | 12:00 PM

Industrial unit in D.I. Khan EZ starts commercial operation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :A Ghee & cooking Oil Mills has launched commercial operation in D.I. Khan Economic Zone. Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries & Commerce, Abdul Karim Khan has inaugurated the M/S Ayat Ghee & Cooking Oil Mills, said an official of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development & Management Company (KP-EZDMC) on Friday.

The unit is manufacturing products with the brand name of 'Bab-e-Jannat and Haram-e-Makki' Zone Management of the company has also visited the unit and observed the manufacturing process.

The unit is producing approx 60 tons of fortified Ghee & Cooking oil per day, while engaging around 120 workers. The manufacturer intends to increase the number of workers and production in next couple of weeks.

Talking to APP, Arbab Haroon, an official of KP-EZDMC said that D.I. Khan Economic Zone has been established on 189 acres land is planned to cater one of the most resource rich region of Pakistan.

It includes districts of from both KP and Punjab, such as Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, Lakki Marwat, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Dera Ghazi Khan and South Waziristan Agency.

The zone is located on the second most important juncture of CPEC route, on the Western Corridor has great vantage point in terms of accessibility.

Main features of the zone are the provision of developed land for industrialists and locals and provision of business friendly environment for sustainable industrial growth.

