Industrial units inside FIEDMC must take all precautionary measures against coronavirus: Mian Kashif

(@FahadShabbir)

Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) Chairman Mian Kashif Ashfaq Friday directed all industrial units situated in it's vicinity to take various possible precautions and preventive measures against coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) Chairman Mian Kashif Ashfaq Friday directed all industrial units situated in it's vicinity to take various possible precautions and preventive measures against coronavirus.

Presiding over a meeting of top management of the operational industrial units he said they must strictly follow the guidelines given by the Punjab government and the Federal government to avoid catching coronavirus.

He said the protocol included screening of employees while entering the premises with thermal sensors, asking them to avoid handshake and cleaning hands with sanitisers, punching attendance with cards than biometrics, keeping sufficient distance between one employee to the other both at workplace and canteen, sanitising the conveyance vehicles and filling them with half the capacity, spraying of disinfectants in and around the industrial cities premises.

Appreciating Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar, he said the both the federal and provincial governments are taking every possible step to protect the lives of people and also urged the public to strictly follow the precautionary and preventive measures; and cooperate with the government in implementing its decisions regarding the prevention of the virus.

He said that the government, general public and the media together could fight the war against the corona effectively.

Mian Kashif further said help desk has also been established in FIEDMC head office in regard of providing information, guidelines and preventive measures to employees about coronavirus.

He said safety of our workers and laborers is their top priority and they would use all available resources for their protection against coronavirus.

He said they would also launch massive campaign to educate the public on how to protect themselves from the infection by adopting hygiene practices, including regularly washing hands and maintaining social distance while residents of the localities were appealed not to come out of the houses without any necessity. Mian Kashif said the coronavirus has spread in the developed countries and the medication of 97 percent affected patients was possible through cautionary measures. "It was necessary that all should take preventive measures to stop further spread of the coronavirus," he said.

He said it was time that every Pakistani should not only protect himself with adopting preventive measures but also protect others assuming it as a national duty.

He further said that by the grace of Allah (The Almighty), the situation is under control up till now. "But we have to be prepared to deal with any kind of situation," he cautioned.