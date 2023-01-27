Industrial zone under CPEC on cards, commissioner informs MCCI delegation

Commissioner Ashfaq Ahmad Chaudhry informed a delegation of Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) led by its president Mian Rashid Iqbal that Multan highways would be linked with motorways as part of a plan to set up an industrial zone under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :Commissioner Ashfaq Ahmad Chaudhry informed a delegation of Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) led by its president Mian Rashid Iqbal that Multan highways would be linked with motorways as part of a plan to set up an industrial zone under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The MCCI president accompanied by SVP MCCI Nadeem Ahmad Sheikh, VP Sheikh Muhammad Asim Saeed, former president and convener government liaison sub-committee Khawaja Muhammad Hussain and assistant secretary MCCI Sajid Ansari, had called on the commissioner at his committee room here Friday, MCCI spokesman said in a statement.

The industrialists and businessmen discussed issues relating to the city and the business activities with the commissioner and both sides decided to work together for the development of the area and resolve problems hindering the uplift process.

Mian Rashid Iqbal emphasized on the need for the earliest possible completion of development projects and requested that the information regarding the development initiatives and status of work be shared with the ace body of industrialists in south Punjab.

The commissioner said that business sector played a vital role in keeping the wheel of economy in motion and reiterated government's commitment to upgrade infrastructure and accelerate growth.

Ashfaq Chaudhry promised that the industrial zone would be set up soon under the CPEC and assured the delegation that the industrial estate fly-over and Nawabpur road upgradation would be fast-tracked. The commissioner said that development projects and Multan road plans would be shared with the media and on social media platforms soon.