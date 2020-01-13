Industrial zones protest against gas shortage in Karachi

Industrialists and labors Monday staged protest outside the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) head office against gas shortage in Karachi's seven big industrial zones

Industrialists and labors Monday staged protest outside the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) head office against gas shortage in Karachi's seven big industrial zones.SSGC MD invited the protesters to his office for negotiations following the demonstration and stressed that the matter will be solved through dialogue.

Industrialist Javed Balwani told that seven industrial zones of the city are closed due to gas outage.Affectees from SITE, Korangi, North Karachi, Federal B Area, Bin Qasim, Landhi and Super Highway Industrial Zones were present in the protest.