Industrialisation Inevitable For Employment, Economic Opportunities: Khattak

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 11, 2024 | 08:12 PM

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC), Javed Iqbal Khattak has said that industrialisation is inevitable for creation of new employment and economic opportunities in the province

In an informal chat with senior journalists at Peshawar Press Club (PPC) here on Thursday, he termed the installation of new industrial units and economic activities in Mohmand, Jalozai, Nowshera. Daraban (D.I.Khan) Hattar and Rashakai Special Economic Zone is a step forward in this direction.

He said that Rashakai Special Economic Zone wherein work on several new industrial units is in last stages will usher industrial revolution and generate employment opportunities for thousands of youth.

The CEO KP-EZDMC said that the generation of employment opportunities at large scale is not possible within the limited resources of the government, saying the installation of new industrial units and industrialisation should be kept atop the priorities of the government.

He said that presently thousands of workers are working in the economic zones established under the auspices of the company. However, he stressed the need for making more efforts to make youth partners in the economic activities of the province.

Javed Khattak invited journalists to visit economic zones established in different parts of the province to review ongoing industrial activities by themselves.

On this occasion, he congratulated senior journalist, Arshad Aziz Malik for his re-election as president of Peshawar Press Club (PPC) for a second term.

Senior journalists commended the role of the CEO KP-EZDMC, Javed Iqbal Khattak for the promotion of industrialisation and economic activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

