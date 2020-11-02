Industrialist calls for shifting power looms outside city area

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :A known home-textile manufacturer and former chairman of All Pakistan Bed Sheets and Upholstery Manufacturers Association (APBUMA) Syed Asim Shah on Monday advocated for reviving the old plan of shifting the power looms and other small and medium enterprises (SMEs) outside the city area.

Talking to APP here Monday, Asim Shah said that the plan was finalized by government departments in consultations with the stakeholders and its enforcement would not only pace up development but would also improve environment.

He said that thickly populated areas of the city including Khooni Burj, Manzoor Abad, Hafiz Jamal road, Chungi No 14, Ahmed Abad, Sharif Pura, Momin Abad, Ansar colony, Iqbal Nagar,Bilal Nagar and adjoining area had been bearing the operations of power looms, dyeing units, and processing units which were compromising not only the atmosphere but also polluting the ground water.

According to an assessment, he said, there are almost 10,000 plus units were operating in Multan for weaving fabric, dyeing and processing it.

He said that pollution caused the skin and other diseases among the people of these areas particularly children.

Sensing the problem, he said, APBUMA in 2010, had prepared a comprehensive report advocating shifting of these units and their upgradation in accordance with international standards. However, he regretted, after passing through some stages, it appeared that the project has been left unattended.

He demanded that this project be revived adding that land can be found near Industrial Estate Area sector-II or Vehari road for shifting of these units. He said, APBUMA and business would be ready to cooperate with the government.