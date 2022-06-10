Industrialists' delegation promises to strengthen national economy

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :A delegation of Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) led by MCCI president Khawaja Muhammad Hussain called on commissioner Multan division engineer Amir Khattak and Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Saleem at commissioner office and promised full cooperation to the government in tackling the troubled economic conditions.

Traders and industrialists discussed matters pertaining to ideas to reduce petrol and electricity consumption with a view to supporting the national economy and also expressed their views on a proposal to close markets 8:30 PM daily, says an official release issued here Friday.

Commissioner said that industrialists and traders must play role to achieve economic stability in the country.

The MCCI delegates said they would be standing shoulder to shoulder with the government and the administration observing that strengthening economy was a common objective.

Muhammad Suhail Tufail, Mian Rashid Iqbal, Sheikh Faisal Saeed, and Muhammad Shafiq were part of the delegation while deputy commissioners and DPOs of four districts of Multan division joined via video link.