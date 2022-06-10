UrduPoint.com

Industrialists' Delegation Promises To Strengthen National Economy

Sumaira FH Published June 10, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Industrialists' delegation promises to strengthen national economy

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :A delegation of Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) led by MCCI president Khawaja Muhammad Hussain called on commissioner Multan division engineer Amir Khattak and Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Saleem at commissioner office and promised full cooperation to the government in tackling the troubled economic conditions.

Traders and industrialists discussed matters pertaining to ideas to reduce petrol and electricity consumption with a view to supporting the national economy and also expressed their views on a proposal to close markets 8:30 PM daily, says an official release issued here Friday.

Commissioner said that industrialists and traders must play role to achieve economic stability in the country.

The MCCI delegates said they would be standing shoulder to shoulder with the government and the administration observing that strengthening economy was a common objective.

Muhammad Suhail Tufail, Mian Rashid Iqbal, Sheikh Faisal Saeed, and Muhammad Shafiq were part of the delegation while deputy commissioners and DPOs of four districts of Multan division joined via video link.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Multan Petrol Police Electricity Rashid Chamber Market Commerce Government Industry

Recent Stories

PM announces to provide solar panels to domestic c ..

PM announces to provide solar panels to domestic consumers

13 minutes ago
 WB expresses desire to work with Pakistan on women ..

WB expresses desire to work with Pakistan on women empowerment

1 hour ago
 Imam-ul-Haq talks about batting, passion and strat ..

Imam-ul-Haq talks about batting, passion and strategy

2 hours ago
 Azadi March: ATC issues non-bailable arrest warran ..

Azadi March: ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrants of Yasmin Rashid, Shafqat M ..

3 hours ago
 Govt will present budget for next fiscal year 2022 ..

Govt will present budget for next fiscal year 2022-23 today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 June 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.