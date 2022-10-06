UrduPoint.com

Industrialists Demand New Industrial Zone In Capital To Boost Exports

Sumaira FH Published October 06, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Industrialists demand new Industrial Zone in capital to boost exports

ISLAMABAD, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Thursday urged the government to establish a new industrial zone in capital as industrialization was the best option to absorb youth in jobs.

A delegation of Islamabad Industrial Association (IIA) led by its President Zikria A. Zia visited ICCI and urged for stepping up efforts with the relevant government authorities for a new industrial zone in the Capital to boost industrialization and exports.

The delegation also congratulated the new Office Bearers of ICCI and hoped that they would play an effective role in resolving the key issues of local industry, said a press release.

Addressing the delegation, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President, ICCI said that Islamabad was experiencing rapid urbanization and population growth, but unemployed young talent was being wasted due to lack of jobs.

The industrialization was the best option to absorb youth in jobs, he said adding that many investors were keen to set up industries in the Islamabad region but due to absence of a new industrial zone, they were unable to make new investments.

He urged the government to cooperate with ICCI in early materialization of this important project that would yield multiple benefits for the economy. He assured the delegation that ICCI would make all possible efforts to address their highlighted issues.

Faad Waheed Senior Vice President, Muhammad Azhar ul islam Zafar Vice President ICCI and Khalid Iqbal Malik Group Leader said that the economy of Pakistan was facing multiple challenges and urged the government to focus on promoting investment and industrialization that would help revive the economy and overcome economic problems of the country.

The delegation members said that the CDA board in a meeting had agreed to charge Rs.100,000 per kanal for lease extension of industrial plots instead of 1% of current market price of the industrial plot, but the decision has not been implemented as yet. They said that ICCI should take up this issue with CDA for early implementation of its decision.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Exports Young Price Chamber Market Commerce Capital Development Authority All Government Industry Best Jobs

Recent Stories

Junior League: Six teams to compete at Gaddafi Sta ..

Junior League: Six teams to compete at Gaddafi Stadium from today

12 minutes ago
 Thailand beat Pakistan by four wickets

Thailand beat Pakistan by four wickets

22 minutes ago
 Imran Khan granted interim bail in female judge th ..

Imran Khan granted interim bail in female judge threatening case

27 minutes ago
 All resources being utilized for relief, rehabilit ..

All resources being utilized for relief, rehabilitation of flood victims: FM

41 minutes ago
 Hamza Shehbaz summoned for Oct 8 in money launderi ..

Hamza Shehbaz summoned for Oct 8 in money laundering case

3 hours ago
 Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project will b ..

Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project will bring revolutionary changes in ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.