Industrialists demand uninterrupted gas supply to production units

Local industrialists have urged Sui-Northern Gas Pipeline Company Limited (SNGPL) to ensure uninterrupted and full-pressure gas supply to industries in Hayatabad Industrial Estate Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) Local industrialists have urged Sui-Northern Gas Pipeline Company Limited (SNGPL) to ensure uninterrupted and full-pressure gas supply to industries in Hayatabad Industrial Estate Peshawar.

The issue was raised by a delegation of businessmen led by the president of Industrialists Association Peshawar (IAP) Ayub Zakori during a meeting with newly-posted General Manager, SNGPL, Waqas Shinwari, said a press release here on Friday.

The delegation consisted of executive members IAP Zarak Khan, Haris Mufti, Faisal Afzal; Secretary General Muqtasid Ahsan, and members IAP Shahid Yusufzai, Hassan Zahideen, Muhammad Afzal, Raja Aamir, Taimur Ahmed, Hamraz Khan were the delegates.

The GM SNGPL was also flanked by senior management of SNGPL.

The delegation congratulated the GM SNGPL Waqas Shinwari and wished him best luck for his assignment.

GM SNGPL thanked the delegation members and assured to make a stern effort in the availability of gas, as a reliable source of energy.

Ayub Zakori, IAP president while talking to GM SNGPL stressed on constitutional entitlement of priority provision of indigenous gas to KPK under article 158.

He maintained that curtailment and low pressure of gas adversely affect industries of the city which are already at a disadvantage on multiple fronts while competing in the market with other industries of the country.

Earlier, a detailed discussion between the delegation and SNGPL GM was held regarding the prevailing situation regarding the supply of gas to industries in Hayatabad Industrial Estate Peshawar.

The meeting said that a formula has been in place to undertake and expedite the task.

The delegation emphasized a priority-based plan be devised to provide uninterrupted (24/7) gas supply and pressure to industries of Hayatabad.

They also asserted the industries should be exempted from gas curtailment

Till the time, from now onwards, gas curtailment timings shall be shrunk to maximum extent between late nights to early mornings, the participants demanded.

The meeting also asked to ensure sufficient pressure during the gas supply time for smooth production and industrial operations.

To maintain and ensure upstream gas pressure, SNGPL has also planned to replace all gas pipelines with 4-inch diameters in streets of Industrial Estate Hayatabad, the meeting informed.

It was informed that SNGPL also provides LPG cylinders to industrial consumers whose security has already been deposited instead of a Gas connection.

The meeting said the LPG cylinder security (7,500/-) can be adjusted against already deposited security. Only, LPG gas charges shall be applicable as per OGRA rates.