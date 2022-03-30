Industrialists extend support to EPA compliance

Industrialists' Association Peshawar (IAP) has extended their full support for the Environment Protection Agency (EPA)'s compliances and pledged their assistance in mitigating and resolving environmental issues caused by industries

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :Industrialists' Association Peshawar (IAP) has extended their full support for the Environment Protection Agency (EPA)'s compliances and pledged their assistance in mitigating and resolving environmental issues caused by industries.

They extended assurance during a meeting held here in the headquarters of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC), said a press release issued on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by the representatives of industrialists association Peshawar and Environmental Protection Agency.

The participants of the meeting discussed hazards produced by the emissions of the chipboard industries. Chairman KP-BOIT, Engineer Said Mehmood was also present on the occasion.

It was also decided that the industrial units which have been closed for non-compliance of the code of conduct of EPA will be reopened subject to fulfilling all the environmental compliances within the period specified to them.