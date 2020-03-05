UrduPoint.com
Industrialists Offer To Run Freight Train With Customs Help

Faizan Hashmi 43 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 01:22 PM

Industrialists offer to run freight train with customs help

Business community including industrialists and traders can run a freight train if the custom department extends cooperation in this connection, said Multan Dry Port Trust Chairman, Khawaja Jalal uddin Romi

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Business community including industrialists and traders can run a freight train if the custom department extends cooperation in this connection, said Multan Dry Port Trust Chairman, Khawaja Jalal uddin Romi.

He informed that he had suggested Customs officials to launch Railways Dry port from Muzaffargarh Station for which Federal Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed also ensured them of operating a fast freight train from the new terminal.

The train , Mr Romi, stated, will be the most economical source of transportation for business community adding that all possible facilities will be extended to importers and exporters from Muzaffargarh terminal for promotion of import and export business.

Chairman Dry Port Trust said that a delegation of industrialists had called on Custom Collector, Saima Shahzad in this connection at her office and she agreed with them about operating Muzzaffar terminal for which she asked for space to open custom office there.

The importers and exporters of Multan, Muzafdargarh and Sadiqabad will be facilitated through the new terminal, Khawaja Jalal uddin Romi observed.

Chairman Dry Port Trust constituted a three member committee led by known businessman Khawaja Muhammad Fazal where as Syed Asim Shah and Khawaja Muhammad Yousuf will be its member.

The mandate of the committee will be making the new terminal successful.

