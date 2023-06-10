UrduPoint.com

Industrialists Term Budget 2023-24 Business-friendly

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 10, 2023 | 12:00 AM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Noted industrialists from south Punjab believed the national budget 2023-24 carries provisions that can guide the national economy in the right direction.

Former President Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) Khawaja Salahuddin told media persons that the budget has provisions for energy and agriculture sectors that can propel the economy to stability and onward to growth.

He specifically mentioned duty-free import of seeds and reduction in rate of interest as some proposals, vital for economic growth.

Former President MCCI and Dera Ghazi Khan Chamber Khawaja Jalaluddin Rumi said that the budget proposals can strengthen the national economy adding that positive reforms were proposed in agriculture and information technology that would create a conducive environment for investment.

He also lauded incentives for IT exports and raising minimum wages to Rs 32,000.

