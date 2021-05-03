Special Assistant to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Industries and Commerce Abdul Karim Khan Monday said the industrialization was inevitable for socio-economic development and provision of employment opportunities and stressed need for the completion of ongoing projects in this connection on priority bases

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Industries and Commerce Abdul Karim Khan Monday said the industrialization was inevitable for socio-economic development and provision of employment opportunities and stressed need for the completion of ongoing projects in this connection on priority bases.

He expressed these views while presiding over a briefing regarding the performance of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC) here.

On this occasion, KP-EZDMC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Javed Iqbal Khattak gave detailed briefing on the ongoing projects initiated under the auspices of the company and challenges faced by it.

Speaking on the occasion, the special assistant directed the achievement of all fixed targets within the stipulated time period and adoption of solid line of action for the future.

He appreciated the performance of the company and directed it for removal of all hurdles in the industrial development forthwith.

Earlier, a delegation of Marble Association also called on the special assistance and discussed problems faced by the marble industry with him.

The special assistance assured the delegation that the provincial government is taking serious steps for immediate resolution of the problems faced by the marble industry.

He said that marble industry is providing employment opportunities to thousands of people in the province. He said that through introduction of modern technology, marble sector would be made environment friendly.

The special assistant urged upon the association for adopting measures to prevent environmental pollution and pledged allotment of plots to them in industrial estates outside the city.