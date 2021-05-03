UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Industrialization Inevitable For Socio-economic Uplift: CM's Aide

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 09:32 PM

Industrialization inevitable for socio-economic uplift: CM's aide

Special Assistant to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Industries and Commerce Abdul Karim Khan Monday said the industrialization was inevitable for socio-economic development and provision of employment opportunities and stressed need for the completion of ongoing projects in this connection on priority bases

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Industries and Commerce Abdul Karim Khan Monday said the industrialization was inevitable for socio-economic development and provision of employment opportunities and stressed need for the completion of ongoing projects in this connection on priority bases.

He expressed these views while presiding over a briefing regarding the performance of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC) here.

On this occasion, KP-EZDMC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Javed Iqbal Khattak gave detailed briefing on the ongoing projects initiated under the auspices of the company and challenges faced by it.

Speaking on the occasion, the special assistant directed the achievement of all fixed targets within the stipulated time period and adoption of solid line of action for the future.

He appreciated the performance of the company and directed it for removal of all hurdles in the industrial development forthwith.

Earlier, a delegation of Marble Association also called on the special assistance and discussed problems faced by the marble industry with him.

The special assistance assured the delegation that the provincial government is taking serious steps for immediate resolution of the problems faced by the marble industry.

He said that marble industry is providing employment opportunities to thousands of people in the province. He said that through introduction of modern technology, marble sector would be made environment friendly.

The special assistant urged upon the association for adopting measures to prevent environmental pollution and pledged allotment of plots to them in industrial estates outside the city.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Resolution Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Company Commerce All Government Industry Employment

Recent Stories

Another four patient die of COVID at Nishtar Hosp ..

3 minutes ago

Police recover 1260 stolen sugar bags costing Rs 1 ..

3 minutes ago

Emergent general council meeting of POA takes impo ..

20 minutes ago

Premier League reveals plan to avoid Super League ..

20 minutes ago

US Environmental Agency Proposes Reducing Hydroflu ..

20 minutes ago

Somalia invites state leaders to crucial election ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.