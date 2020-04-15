UrduPoint.com
Industries Allowed To Open Must Have To Follow SOPs: Sindh Chief Secretary

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 09:20 PM

Industries allowed to open must have to follow SOPs: Sindh chief secretary

Sindh Chief Secretary (CS) Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah Wednesday said that industries which had been allowed to open would had to pursue Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) set by the Sindh government in letter and spirit

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Secretary (CS) Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah Wednesday said that industries which had been allowed to open would had to pursue Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) set by the Sindh government in letter and spirit.

He stated this in meeting with a delegation of industrialists which called on him and Provincial Minister Jam Akramullah Dharejo, according to a communique issued here.

The meeting was attended by Additional Secretary Home, Commissioner Karachi, Additional Inspector General of Police Karachi, Secretary Labour and Secretary Industries.

The delegation included of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry FPCCI), Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) and Korangi Industrial Area.

Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah said that the industries would had to follow SOPs as per directives.

He said that they would had to give undertaking to ensure the implementation of the SOPs. He said that the protection of labourers' lives would be ensured.

Industrialists would be bound to provide complete details of their workers. They would send online requests to the Sindh Industries Department and they would be allowed after the inspection, the chief secretary said.

On the occasion, the industrialists gave assurance to the chief secretary that they would follow the SOPs of the provincial government.

They said that the government was taking strict measures but only to ensure the protection to the people. They also discussed the problems they are facing during the lockdown.

