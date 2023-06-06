Industries, Auqaf depts agree to train seminary students

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :An agreement was signed between the Industries and Commerce Department and the Auqaf and Religious Affairs Department regarding training of students of religious seminaries here at Jamia Masjid Data Darbar, on Tuesday.

The agreement was signed by Secretary Industry Ehsan Bhatta and Secretary Auqaf Tahir Raza Bukhari while Auqaf Minister Syed Azfar Ali Nasir was the chief guest.

In line with the essence of the agreement, the program aims to provide training to religious seminary students in computer applications, household item repairs, and spoken English. The initial phase will commence with technical training classes for 50 students from Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh Hajveri Madrasa in Lahore.

Provincial Minister Syed Azfar Ali Nasir highlighted the government's initiative to empower students from religious schools with practical skills, a pioneering effort in the nation's history.

This transformative program seeks to equip students with a balanced education encompassing religious teachings and technical proficiency, ultimately enabling them to secure honorable employment opportunities for themselves and their families. Emphasizing the significance of seizing this opportunity, he urged the students from seminaries to fully embrace the technical training facility to excel in all aspects of their lives.

The collaborative effort between the Industry Department and the Auqaf Department in providing technical training is commendable, as expressed by the minister, who extended his heartfelt congratulations to the secretaries and officers of both departments.

Secretary Industry Ehsan Bhatta, Secretary and DG Auqaf also addressed the ceremony. Senior officials from both the departments, representatives from religious institutions, and a large number of students attended the ceremony.