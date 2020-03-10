UrduPoint.com
Industries Being Set Up Under CPEC In Gawadar Will Bolster Export Volume: Razak Dawood

,  

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 02:48 PM

Industries being set up under CPEC in Gawadar will bolster export volume: Razak Dawood  

Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing  says expansion of CPEC cooperation in science, agriculture and education would benefit the general public of Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 10th, 2020) Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood said that the industries being set up in Gwadar under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would bolster export volume of the country.

Speaking at a dialogue on Industrial Cooperation under CPEC in Islamabad on Tuesday, Abdul Razak Dawood said that the value of rupee was stable and experts were increasing owing to export-led growth strategy.

He stated that Pakistan's economy was on upward trajectory as a result of prudent policies of the government and conducive environment for the business community.

Power shortfall had ended and now they had surplus energy, he added.

Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing also spoke on the occasion who said the expansion of CPEC cooperation in science, agriculture and education would benefit the general public of Pakistan.

Better policy making, infrastructure facilities and industrialization could lead the country to growth and development, he added.

