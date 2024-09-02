Industries Dept Asked To Establish Linkage Of GTVCs With Trading Bodies
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 02, 2024 | 09:32 PM
Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries, Commerce and Technical Education, Abdul Karim Khan Tordher Monday directed the authorities of the Industries Department to establish the linkage of the Government Technical and Vocational Training Centres (GTVCs) for Women with trading bodies and associations to market their available facilities and services for better utilization
He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting during a visit to Government Technical Teachers Training Centre, Hayatabad. Besides, Principal, Dr Hazrat Hussain, heads of all women technical and vocational centres also attended the meeting.
During the meeting, the Special Assistant obtained firsthand information regarding the availability of necessary facilities, required equipment, staff and other problems of the centres.
On this occasion, taking notice of some problems of the women technical and vocational training centres, he directed the provision of all these facilities to the centres.
The Special Assistant also informed the principals of the women technical and vocational training centres and their subsidiary institutes regarding the vision of the government about durability and sustainability of TEVTA and directed them to fulfill their responsibility in the implementation of this idea.
He stressed need for focusing on the productive potentials of the women technical and vocational training centres and utilization of minimum resources on the principles of the production-cum-services to make them self-reliant from the financial aspects.
The Special Assistant said that the women technical and vocational training centres have vast potential of dressmaking, dress designing, information technology, good manufacturing and other specified sectors. So, these centres should exhibit their vitality and create awareness among the masses about their facilities and services to enable anxious girls’ students and women to utilize to optimum level.
