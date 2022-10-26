Industries Minister assures support to ICCI for new industrial estate in region

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published October 26, 2022 | 03:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :Minister for Industries and Production Syed Murtaza Mahmud on Wednesday assured that he would provide all possible assistance and support for the establishment of a new industrial estate in the region as it would boost production activities and benefit the local economy.

He said that soon a meeting of all stakeholders including the Ministry of Commerce, board of Investment and CDA would be convened to get their input on this important project.

He said that ICCI should identify 2-3 sites for industrial zone to analyse and assess their potential for the project. He said this while talking to a delegation of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry that called on him led by Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President.

  Syed Murtaza Mahmud said that ICCI's demand for representation in various attached departments of the Ministry of Industries would also be given due consideration to enhance the role of the private sector in them. He said that a separate meeting with the pharmaceutical sector would be held to promote its exports. He assured that the government would facilitate the private sector by removing hurdles and bottlenecks being faced by it.

Speaking at the occasion, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry briefed the Federal Minister for Industries about the importance of a new industrial zone in the region. He said that it would attract more investment, boost industrialization, improve exports, create employment and strengthen the local economy.

He said that ICCI needed around 10,000 acre of land for this project to promote export-oriented industries, which can be available on the CPEC route in the vicinity of Islamabad. He urged the government to help in acquisition of land to materialize this project.

He also urged for giving representation in the Boards of SMEDA, Engineering Development Board, National Productivity Organization, and other relevant departments of the Ministry of Industries to serve the cause of the private sector more effectively.   Azhar ul islam Zafar Vice President ICCI, Zikria A Zia President Islamabad Industrial Association, Zafar Bakhtawari and others also spoke at the occasion and highlighted various issues of the business community that needed the attention of the Federal Industries Minister.

